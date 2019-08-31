Grant Weaver
ARGYLE — Grant Weaver, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, due to a tractor accident.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, Argyle.
For online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
