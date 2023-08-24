Grace Corsignana Eplite Fallacaro

GLEN LAKE—Grace Corsignana Eplite Fallacaro, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023, at her home on Glen Lake.

Friends may gather for a visitation with the family on Sept. 2, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s/St. Paul on the Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hours at 11 a.m., at the church.

A full obituary will follow the Aug. 31, 2023 edition of The Post Star.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.