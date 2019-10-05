{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Gordon Bennett, 76, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. following the services at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To send flowers to the family of Gordon Bennett, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Oct 7
Visitation
Monday, October 7, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- Argyle
123 Main Street
Argyle, NY 12809
Order flowers for Gordon's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Gordon's Visitation begins.
Oct 7
Service
Monday, October 7, 2019
2:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- Argyle
123 Main Street
Argyle, NY 12809
Order flowers for Gordon's Service
Guaranteed delivery before Gordon's Service begins.

Tags

Load comments