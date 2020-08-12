You have permission to edit this article.
Glen S. 'Sam' Guyett
Glen S. 'Sam' Guyett

QUEENSBURY — Glen S. "Sam" Guyett, 74, passed away suddenly at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Guyett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

