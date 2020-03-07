Gertrude M. Glebus

GLENS FALLS — Gertrude M. Glebus, 102, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital with her daughter by her side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, March 9, at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will follow at noon.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.

To send flowers to the family of Gertrude Glebus, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls

94 Saratoga Avenue

South Glens Falls, NY 12803 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Gertrude's Calling Hours begins. Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls

94 Saratoga Avenue

South Glens Falls, NY 12803 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Gertrude's Funeral Service begins.