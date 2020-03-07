Gertrude M. Glebus
GLENS FALLS — Gertrude M. Glebus, 102, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital with her daughter by her side.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, March 9, at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will follow at noon.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.

Service information

Mar 9
Calling Hours
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls
94 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
12:00PM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls
94 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
