Gertrude M. Daly
HUDSON FALLS — Gertrude M. Daly, 88, of Hudson Falls, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
