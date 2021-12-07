Gertrude M. Daly

HUDSON FALLS — Gertrude M. Daly, 88, of Hudson Falls, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.