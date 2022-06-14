GLENS FALLS — Gerald “Jerry” Potter of Glens Falls died June 11, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital after a short illness with his family by his side.

Friends may call Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday, following the calling hours with the Rev. Loren Gage officiating.

A graveside service will follow at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of Gerald may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net