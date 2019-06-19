GLENS FALLS — Gerald “Gerry” Waghorn Jr., 75, passed away on June 15, 2019.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Baker's Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at The Church of St. Peter, South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, with the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
