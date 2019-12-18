GRANVILLE — George Wood Harbeson Jr., 72, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Florida.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary's Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with full military honors.
To view George's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
