George Wood Harbeson
0 entries

George Wood Harbeson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — George Wood Harbeson Jr., 72, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Florida.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary's Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with full military honors.

To view George's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News