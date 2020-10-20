 Skip to main content
GRANVILLE — George Macura of Granville, NY died on October 16, 2020 at The Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, VT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, POB 153, Granville, NY 12832 or the American Legion Post 323, 10 Columbus St., Granville, NY 12832. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY. A full obituary will appear at a later date.

