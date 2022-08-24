George L. Missita III

GLENS FALLS — George L. Missita, III, 65, of Glens Falls passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Calling hours will be on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.