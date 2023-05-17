GLENS FALLS — George F. Beckner, 90, passed away on May 14, 2023. A committal service with military honors will be held May 23, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. A full obituary to appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.