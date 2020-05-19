George Carruthers
0 entries

George Carruthers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

George Carruthers

DIAMOND POINT — George L. Carruthers, 78, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife Tina by his side, on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of George Carruthers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News