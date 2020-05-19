George Carruthers
DIAMOND POINT — George L. Carruthers, 78, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife Tina by his side, on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
