× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

George Carruthers

DIAMOND POINT — George L. Carruthers, 78, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife Tina by his side, on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of George Carruthers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.