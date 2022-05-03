 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George A. Barot

  • 0

George A. Barot

HUDSON FALLS — George A. Barot, 86, of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully at his home on May 2, 2022.

Services are pending and under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News