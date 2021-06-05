 Skip to main content
Gene F. Kill, Sr.
Gene F. Kill, Sr.

HUDSON FALLS — Gene F. Kill, Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 3, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will take place following the funeral service, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.

