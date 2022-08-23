 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary L. Labruzzo

HUDSON FALLS — Gary L. Labruzzo, 70, of Hudson Falls and Florida, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Clearwater, FL with his family by his side.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the Care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

