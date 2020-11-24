Gary Dobert QUEENSBURY -Gary B. Dobert, 77, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury. A full obituary will appear later in the week.

