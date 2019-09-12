{{featured_button_text}}

COSSAYUNA — Gary Bodkin, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

