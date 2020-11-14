GLENS FALLS
Garret T. Ball, 26, son of John and Marie (Miller) Ball, of Glens Falls, passed away on November 11, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls. All Covid-19 restrictions must be followed.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Donations may be sent to the ASPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
