Gail (Dwyer) Celeste

QUEENSBURY — Gail (Dwyer) Celeste, 86, passed away peacefully at Fort Hudson on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

