Gabriel Robert Accardi

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Gabriel Robert Accardi, 44, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

