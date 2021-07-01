Gabriel Robert Accardi “Pinball”

Gabe’s services will be held July 5, 2021. Military Funeral Honors, 9 a.m. Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Celebration of life, 10:30-1:30 p.m. at The 1925 Barn, Kingsbury, NY. All are welcome! Instead of flowers donate to the Florida Panthers Warriors Hockey or any other Veterans Advocacy Program in his honor. Thank you!