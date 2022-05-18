G. Peter Jensen
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — G. Peter Jensen, 79, passed away May 17, 2022, with his family by his side at Glens Falls Hospital. Friends may call Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tony Childs officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service, Saturday, at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
