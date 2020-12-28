 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frederick Liston Batty, Jr.
0 entries

Frederick Liston Batty, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Frederick Liston Batty, Jr.

EASTON — Frederick Liston Batty, Jr., 87, died at his home in Easton, on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Services previously scheduled for Tuesday, December 29, have been cancelled and will be held in the spring. Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News