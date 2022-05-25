LAKE LUZERNE — Frederick Albert Zilm passed away on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be held at Brewer Funeral Home, 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a service following at 6:00 p.m.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

To express online condolences please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhes.com.