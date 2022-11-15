Fred Quackenbush

HUDSON FALLS — On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Fred Quackenbush passed away peacefully at the age of 90.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will take place 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Saratoga with full military honors.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Paul M. Saville

KINGSBURY — Paul M. Saville, 90, of Kingsbury, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.