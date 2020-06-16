× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Franklin J. Winslow

GANSEVOORT — Franklin J. Winslow, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Frank’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

