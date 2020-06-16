Franklin J. Winslow
GANSEVOORT — Franklin J. Winslow, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

