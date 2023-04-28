Frank Busty Fiorino

WHITEHALL - Frank Busty Fiorino passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 25, 2023 at the Granville Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.

Family and Friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Post Star.