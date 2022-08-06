Francis X. Reardon
FORT EDWARD — Francis X. Reardon, 80, a former resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, South Glens Falls. Calling hours are scheduled from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home,94 Saratoga Ave. South Glens Falls, NY.
