Francis J. Nichols

CORINTH — Francis J. Nichols, 72, of Oak Street, passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post Star.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Mother and Child Parish, Corinth at a date and time to be announced.

Burial with military honors will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, following the funeral Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

