QUEENSBURY — Francis Callaghan, 89, of Queensbury and formerly of Levittown, Long Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at home with his loving family at his side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date with family and friends on Long Island.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

A complete obituary will appear in a later addition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Callaghan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.