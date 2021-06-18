FORT EDWARD — Frances "Tee" Alberta Viele Fleury, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will be following in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Frances's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.