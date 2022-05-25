 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd E. Bennett, Sr.

CORINTH — Floyd E. Bennett, Sr., 75, of Antone Mountain Rd., passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Friends may call Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To express online condolences please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

