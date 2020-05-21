Floyd Dumas
QUEENSBURY — Floyd Dumas, 100, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.

