GLENS FALLS — Florent Westfall, 85, of Glens Falls passed away on June 12, 2022 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.

