Florence ‘Ma’ Crandall

HUDSON FALLS — Florence “Ma” Crandall, 94, of Main Street, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

