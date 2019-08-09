SALEM — Flora E. Holmes, 95, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Granville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, N. Grimes Hill Road (Route 22), Granville. Burial will follow at 2:15 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville.
Arrangements entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.
