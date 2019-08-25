WHITEHALL — Fenton Sabo Sr., 96, passed away on Friday, Aug. 24, 2019 after a brief illness at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.
Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
