Fanny T. (Sarchioto) Gaulin

HUDSON FALLS — Fanny T. (Sarchioto) Gaulin, 100, of Martindale Avenue, passed away peacefully, at her home on June 1, 2022.

The Rite of Committal will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY, 12839.