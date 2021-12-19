 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Faith Ann Best

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Faith Ann Best, 83, of Glens Falls passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 after a long battle of various illnesses.

Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News