GLENS FALLS — Faith Ann Best, 83, of Glens Falls passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 after a long battle of various illnesses.

Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.