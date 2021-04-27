 Skip to main content
Evelyn L. Crammond
Evelyn L. Crammond

TICONDEROGA - Services for Evelyn L. Crammond, 93, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on January 7, 2021, will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021. Calling hours will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga followed by The Rite of Committal at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery.

