Eugene “Chic” Choppa

SOUTH GLENS FALLS/PORT ST. LUCIE, FL —

Eugene “Chic” Choppa, 85, formerly of South Glens Falls passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at the home of his daughter, Maggie in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Arrangements are pending and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced in June at St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. For online condolences and to view Chic’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

