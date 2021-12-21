Betty M. Webster

HUDSON FALLS — Betty M. Webster, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Rite of committal will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Ernest W. Jansson

ARGYLE — Ernest W. Jansson went to be in the arms of the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Glens Falls Hospital.

Services will be at the Durkeetown Baptist Church on May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of donations, please do so to the Durkeetown Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.