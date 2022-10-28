Ernest B. Johnson, Sr.

CORINTH — Ernest B. Johnson, Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Born on April 25, 1935 in Chestertown, he was the son of Franklin B. and Cora M. (St. Dennis) Johnson.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.