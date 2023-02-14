HUDSON FALLS — Ernest A. "Tim" Heydrick, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital, with both of his daughters by his side.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.