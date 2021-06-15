LAKE GEORGE — Erla Mae (Smith) Miller, 73, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church, 172 Ottawa St. in Lake George at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery on Birch Avenue in Lake George.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star.