Eric John Viele

ALBANY — Eric John Viele, 59, passed away on Feb. 21, 2022 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Pine Knolls Church, 614 Gansevoort Rd., South Glens Falls, NY.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s Post-Star. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.