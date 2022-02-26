 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eric John Viele

Eric John Viele

ALBANY — Eric John Viele, 59, passed away on Feb. 21, 2022 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Pine Knolls Church, 614 Gansevoort Rd., South Glens Falls, NY.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s Post-Star. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

