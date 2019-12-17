Eric Gregson
Eric Gregson

SCHROON LAKE — Eric Gregson, 69, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Sticks & Stones in Schroon Lake.

A complete obituary will appear in a future addition of The Post-Star. For online condolences visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

