Emma Mohan

FORT EDWARD — Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan, 100, passed away Wed, March 11, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery, private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Emma’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday, March 15, edition of The Post-Star.

