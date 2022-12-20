 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emma (Boynton) Nelson

HUDSON FALLS — Emma Boynton Nelson, 92, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, December 16, 2022.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

